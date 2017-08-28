1 person dead after crash near Horseshoe Southern Indiana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

1 person dead after crash near Horseshoe Southern Indiana

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead and another is injured after a crash Monday night near the Floyd County/Harrison County line.

The crash happened on State Route 111 near Casino Center Drive, which leads to Horseshoe Southern Indiana.

Officials said one of the victims was leaving the casino when the crash happened. State Road 111 was closed for several hours while investigators processed the scene.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.