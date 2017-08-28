Kentucky State Fair officials say changes will be made to new layout

In June, LMPD Officer Brad Shouse was shot in the foot. Dimitri Harris was taken into custody.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - After several changes to this year’s Kentucky State Fair, officials are now taking a look back at how it all went and what to improve.

One of the biggest and most noticeable changes in 2017 was the midway moving to the front and center by Freedom Hall. Before it was in a parking lot next to Kentucky Kingdom.

“I think crowds backed up here a whole lot more,” said Debby Neal Pate, who has been attending the fair for the past 12 years.

Pate said she thinks because of the midway’s new location, it overshadowed many of the vendors because people would not walk to those farther down.

“You’re over there. You’re by yourself," she said. "I mean, you were looking for people to walk with you ... There wasn’t any crowd over there. That used to be a big deal.”

The change was not only a lot to get used to for fair-goers but also for fair officials.

“We’re going to be tweaking [the midway] a little bit," said Amanda Storment, Vice President of Communications for the Kentucky State Fair Board. "There were some suggestions of, ‘Let’s put the rides on the outside and the trailers on the inside,’ which of course makes sense."

Martha Reese attends the fair with her family every year and welcomes the midway changes.

“I thought the midway was nice," she said. "It was in a good spot. You could go to the left to the right. We loved the food right there."

Another big change for 2017 was entrance express lanes and pre-pay options through the fair’s mobile app.

A brief glitch between the ticketing company, the website and the app caused a bit of a traffic tie-up on busier days, which fair officials said was expected with new ticketing options.

“We gave fair-goers four extra days to kind of get that cleared up so … that was a hiccup,” Storment said.

Although official numbers are not in yet, estimates of attendance are expected close to last year: around 600,000.

The Kentucky Venues and the Exposition Center has created an online survey so fair-goers can leave feedback about the fair, what worked, what didn’t and what they would like to see changed.

