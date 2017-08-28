Bass Pro Shops providing more than 80 boats for recovery efforts - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bass Pro Shops providing more than 80 boats for recovery efforts in Texas

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bass Pro Shops is providing more than 80 boats to those in Texas recovering from Hurricane Harvey.

The boats will go to government agencies and rescue organizations in and around Houston, which has been the hardest-hit area with more than 30 inches of rain in the last three days.

The sports and outdoor chain will also donate $40,000 worth of supplies to aid in relief efforts.

