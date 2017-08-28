LANE | Langford trims list; Robinson back at WKU

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany Senior Romeo Langford has narrowed his list of prospective schools to seven. In alphabetical order, they are as follows: Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, North Carolina, UCLA and Vanderbilt. Langford is currently the number five prospect nationally according to the composite rankings. The 6'5" guard is not expected to make a decision until the spring.

And Mitchell Robinson is back at Western Kentucky University.

The 7-foot McDonald's All-American left the school last month and asked for and was granted a release. He then made visits to Kansas, LSU and New Orleans and recent stories said he might skip playing at all this season and just prepare for next year's NBA draft. Now he is back in Bowling Green and enrolled in classes.

"Mitchell is a good kid who can benefit greatly from the structure and accountability provided to him here," said WKU coach Rick Stansbury in a statement. "As I stated previously, there are requirements for his return that will be handled internally."

"I accept all responsibility for my actions and look forward to gaining back the respect of all of my coaches, teammates and fans," said Robinson. "This is where I want to be."

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.