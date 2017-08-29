Frankfort police investigating fatal shooting - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Frankfort police investigating fatal shooting

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) - A Frankfort, Kentucky man is dead after a shooting near an apartment complex.

Police were called to the apartments on Marlowe Court about 11:30 Monday night.

A 24-year-old man was found shot outside one of the buildings. The Franklin County Coroner's Office has identified the man as Christian Fowler.

He was taken to the Frankfort Regional Medical Center where he died at 12:48 a.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Police say they are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

No other details have been made available.

