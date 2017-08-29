2-way traffic begins on Spring Street in New Albany - WDRB 41 Louisville News

2-way traffic begins on Spring Street in New Albany

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Two-way traffic began Tuesday on Spring Street in New Albany.

The $2.5 million project was designed to slow traffic and improve flow and safety through downtown New Albany. Eighty percent of the project was paid for by federal funds.

Brian Nance owns Nance's Florist in downtown New Albany and said the initial change seems to be going well, but only time will tell. He's keeping his fingers crossed it is a smooth and accident-free transition.

"You get into a habit of driving the same way to work every day," Nance said. "And taking the turns with technology, you don't pay attention as much. Hopefully, people just pay attention and obey the new signs."

Bank and Pearl Streets will switch over to two-way traffic on Wednesday. Elm and Market Streets will switch at a later date.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.