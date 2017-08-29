Two-way traffic starts Tuesday on Spring Street in New Albany - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Two-way traffic starts Tuesday on Spring Street in New Albany

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Two-way traffic begins Tuesday on Spring Street in New Albany.

The $2.5 million dollar project was designed to slow traffic and improve flow through downtown New Albany. Eighty percent of the project was paid for by federal funds.

Bank and Pearl streets will switch over to two way traffic on Wednesday.

Elm and Market streets will switch at a later date.

City leaders have not said exactly what time Tuesday Spring Street will shift.

