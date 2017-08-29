Indiana couple reaches goal set decades ago: visit every Cracker - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana couple reaches goal set decades ago: visit every Cracker Barrel in US

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana couple has now visited every Cracker Barrel in the United States.

That's 645 restaurants to be exact.

Ray and Wilma Yoder reached that milestone Monday morning at the Cracker Barrel in Tualatin, Oregon. Officials from Cracker Barrel paid for their flight to Oregon for the historic meal.

The couple made it their mission back in the 70s to visit all of the chain's locations.

"Well, everybody does something, usually anyway," said Ray Yoder. "So we thought we would do this and it would be fun. So yeah, it worked out."

The Yoders are from Goshen, Indiana.

