Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie to perform at Louisville Palace

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie, members of the iconic rock band Fleetwood Mac, will perform in Louisville later this year.

The duo will take the stage as Buckingham McVie at the Louisville Palace on November 5. The concert is schedule to start at 8 p.m.

They will perform many of their classic songs, as well as numbers from their debut album, "In My World."

Tickets are available now and range in price from $49.50 to $225.00. Tickets can be purchased online or at the Louisville Palace box office.

