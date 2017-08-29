KSP: Madison County man charged with 30 counts related to child - WDRB 41 Louisville News

KSP: Madison County man charged with 30 counts related to child porn

Posted: Updated:
Terry McFerron (Image Source: Madison County Detention Center) Terry McFerron (Image Source: Madison County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say a Madison County man has been arrested on charges related to child porn.

According to a news release, 35-year-old Terry McFerron was arrested Monday by KSP's Electronic Crimes Branch.

McFerron's arrest came as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. Authorities say the KSP Electronic Crimes Branch began investigating after McFerron was discovered sharing images of child porn online.

Police searched a home in Berea, Kentucky, on Monday. Equipment that was allegedly used in the crime was taken to the Kentucky State Police forensic lab for examination.

Officials say McFerron is charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor and 10 counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. According to police, each charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

McFerron is being held at the Madison County Detention Center.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.