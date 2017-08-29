KSP: Madison County man charged with 30 counts related to child porn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say a Madison County man has been arrested on charges related to child porn.

According to a news release, 35-year-old Terry McFerron was arrested Monday by KSP's Electronic Crimes Branch.

McFerron's arrest came as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. Authorities say the KSP Electronic Crimes Branch began investigating after McFerron was discovered sharing images of child porn online.

Police searched a home in Berea, Kentucky, on Monday. Equipment that was allegedly used in the crime was taken to the Kentucky State Police forensic lab for examination.

Officials say McFerron is charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor and 10 counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. According to police, each charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

McFerron is being held at the Madison County Detention Center.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

