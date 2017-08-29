Police searching for escaped inmate from Daviess County jail - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police searching for escaped inmate from Daviess County jail

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police troopers are looking for an escaped inmate from the Daviess County Detention Center.

According to a news release from state police, officials from the detention center reported the escape to KSP around 5 p.m. Monday. 

Police say 18 year-old Kaleb Gage Anderson was being held in the Daviess County Detention Center in Owensboro for charges including burglary. He was was in a secure outdoor area when he jumped the border fencing.

Anderson was last seen running west towards Owensboro.

He is described as a white male, 5'8", weighing approximately 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. When last ween he was wearing a T-shirt and denim pants with orange stripes on both legs. 

If you see Anderson or know where he might be found, you're asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 16 at 270-826-3312 or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.