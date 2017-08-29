Police searching for escaped inmate from Daviess County jail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police troopers are looking for an escaped inmate from the Daviess County Detention Center.

According to a news release from state police, officials from the detention center reported the escape to KSP around 5 p.m. Monday.

Police say 18 year-old Kaleb Gage Anderson was being held in the Daviess County Detention Center in Owensboro for charges including burglary. He was was in a secure outdoor area when he jumped the border fencing.

Anderson was last seen running west towards Owensboro.

He is described as a white male, 5'8", weighing approximately 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. When last ween he was wearing a T-shirt and denim pants with orange stripes on both legs.

If you see Anderson or know where he might be found, you're asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 16 at 270-826-3312 or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.