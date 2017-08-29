Heaven Hill Brands donates $30K to Simmons College - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Heaven Hill Brands donates $30K to Simmons College

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heaven Hill Brands is lending a helping hand to a Louisville college.

The company is giving $30,000 to Simmons College of Kentucky.

The money will be used for student scholarships, support for the West Louisville Forum and funding for a new food service program.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, Heaven Hill Brands President Max Shapira and Simmons College President Dr. Kevin Cosby were on hand Tuesday morning as plans for the partnership were revealed. 

