Hundreds pack public meeting to debate proposed affordable housing complex in Prospect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people packed the Kentucky Country Day Auditorium on Tuesday night to discuss Prospect Cove, a proposed four-story affordable senior housing complex that would house roughly 200 apartments.

And after more than four hours of debate, the Metro Planning Commission unanimously passed the zoning changes to move forward with teh plan.

The 500-foot-long complex would be built off of River Road by developer, LDG. Many residents have concerns with parking and traffic, but a few spoke in support of the plan.

"I am embarrassed to think that so many people are so opposed to the idea of people over 55 would be living in our beautiful community of Prospect," said Susan Miller, who lives in Prospect.

Prospect city leaders said they're not against affordable housing, but that a massive structure doesn't belong in Prospect.

"We urge the commission not to pass the plan currently," said John Evans, Mayor of Prospect. "A better plan can be presented that is less huge, less tall ... we'd be glad to consider it."

Over 1,000 residents have signed a petition opposing the development. Evans said that if the plans move forward, they plan to fight it in court with $250,000 set aside in legal fees.

The issue will now go to Louisville Metro Council for a vote.

