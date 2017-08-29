Prospect city council members fighting plan to build affordable - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Prospect city council members fighting plan to build affordable housing complex for senior citizens

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Prospect is ready to fight plans to build an affordable housing complex for senior citizens called Prospect Cove.

A public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday night at Kentucky Country Day School at 6:30 p.m.

The Louisville Metro Planning Commission will hear about revisions to the plan to build a four-story building to house around 750 seniors. Prospect City Council members say the building is massive and would tower over the city and the River Road scenic byway.

The developer has been working on exterior design plans to suit the neighborhood feel of Prospect.

