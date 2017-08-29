Suspicious package reported at office of the Commonwealth's Atto - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Suspicious package reported at office of the Commonwealth's Attorney

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Emergency crews are investigating a report of a suspicious package downtown. 

MetroSafe says the package was reported at the office of the Commonwealth's Attorney at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.  A supervisor says investigators believe the package came in the mail. 

The office is located on Liberty Street between Fifth and Sixth Streets. Police and fire are in the area conducting an investigation. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

