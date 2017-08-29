Clifton eatery plans to donate portion of profits to Hurricane H - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Clifton eatery plans to donate portion of profits to Hurricane Harvey victims

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A restaurant in Louisville's Clifton neighborhood is making it easy to help Hurricane Harvey victims.

Now through Sept. 9, Red Herring Cocktail Lounge and Kitchen will donate $2 from select beers that are sold. Red Herring's chef, Jacob Coronado, is a Houston native.

Coronado says his family is safe, but he wants to do something to help others who aren't as fortunate. 

In addition to donating $2 from the sales of select beers, the restaurant will also donate the proceeds from a silent auction on Sept. 9.

All the money raised will be given to the Greater Houston Community Foundation Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

Red Herring is located at 1757 Frankfort Avenue. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

