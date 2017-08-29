Clifton eatery plans to donate portion of profits to Hurricane Harvey victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A restaurant in Louisville's Clifton neighborhood is making it easy to help Hurricane Harvey victims.

Now through Sept. 9, Red Herring Cocktail Lounge and Kitchen will donate $2 from select beers that are sold. Red Herring's chef, Jacob Coronado, is a Houston native.

Coronado says his family is safe, but he wants to do something to help others who aren't as fortunate.

In addition to donating $2 from the sales of select beers, the restaurant will also donate the proceeds from a silent auction on Sept. 9.

All the money raised will be given to the Greater Houston Community Foundation Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

Red Herring is located at 1757 Frankfort Avenue.

