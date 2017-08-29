U.S. Army veteran's stolen trailer recovered in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is behind bars after a U.S. Army veteran's stolen trailer was recovered in Bullitt County.

On Tuesday, the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office arrested James Brooks for receipt of stolen property.

James is the nephew of Bucky Brooks, the man who was cleared of the murder of Jessica Dishon.

Bucky Brooks says he called the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office Saturday morning after seeing the trailer on his family's property. He says he turned in his own family member.

"I would have done it again for something like that," he said in a phone interview. "He should have known better. He's 43 years old."

The veteran had left the trailer after a flat tire near the Brooks exit on southbound I-65.

