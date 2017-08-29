Authorities identify man killed in crash near Horseshoe Southern - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Authorities identify man killed in crash near Horseshoe Southern Indiana

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the name of a man who died in a crash that happened Monday night near Horseshoe Southern Indiana.

Police in Floyd County responded to a crash in the 6500 block of State Road 111 South around 7:30 p.m. The victim killed in the crash was 57-year-old Stuart Fife of Georgetown, Indiana, according to the Floyd County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities say an investigation determined that a silver 1999 Dodge Ram Truck, driven by Fife, was going south on State Road 111 South and crossed a center line hitting a gray 2013 Ford Fusion. The driver of the Ford Fusion was taken by air ambulance to U of L Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials said one of the victims was leaving the casino when the crash happened.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department Crash Reconstruction Team is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News.

