The Fleur de Flea Vintage Urban Market features unique antiques

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fleur de Flea Vintage Urban Market happens Saturday, September 2, 2017 at Waterfront Park Festival Plaza beginning at 9 a.m.

Vendors from all over Kentuckiana are set-up selling their one-of-a-kind goods, including vintage clothing, books, records, antiques, repurposed and recycled collectables, and much more.

Plenty of local food trucks, farmers and Kentucky proud products will also be there.

There is plenty of parking and it's free to get into the market.

