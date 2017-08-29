Indiana authorities say trespasser planted marijuana on 'honest farmer's' property

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Representatives of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources say they've confiscated several marijuana plants that were planted on the property of an "honest farmer."

James Schreck, a spokesperson for Indiana DNR, declined to reveal exactly where the marijuana was found, saying only that it was at a farm in rural Crawford County, Indiana. Schreck said a trespasser likely planted the pot just after the corn plants grew tall enough to conceal it. Some of the corn plants were removed to make room for the marijuana crop.

"Yes, we arrest poachers, thieves, meth cooks, heroin dealers, and other criminals, in addition to responding to accidents and teaching safe hunting, boating and ATV practices," a post on the agency's Facebook page reads. "But while he wasn't doing any of the above, ICO Dennis Talley responded to a complaint and removed several marijuana plants that someone had planted while trespassing on an honest farmer's property. If anyone knows who the trespasser is, please have him/her contact us to arrange a meeting."

Schreck says his agency removed about 10 pot plants, with an approximate street value of $6,000.

The property owner was not aware of the marijuana, according to authorities.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.