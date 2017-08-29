New Albany residents adapt as city begins transitioning to 2-way - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New Albany residents adapt as city begins transitioning to 2-way streets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Tuesday New Albany residents began getting used to driving on two-way streets. 

Two-way traffic on Spring Street between  Vincennes and Bank Streets in New Albany opened up to drivers around 9:30 a.m. Aug. 29. Construction crews waited until after the morning rush to clear traffic cones and get the road ready to open.

Drivers can now head east and west on East Spring Street for the first time. 

The $2.5 million project was designed to slow traffic and improve flow through downtown. Eighty percent of the project was paid for by federal funds.

City officials say the two-way streets will cause drivers to slow down and increase pedestrian safety.

Brian Nance, who owns a flower shop along Spring Street, is optimistic the change will have a positive impact on his business. 

"Hopefully it helps!" Nance said. "It should create some more traffic and more drive-by people who maybe used to not come down this road, so maybe it'll spark interest in a customer to come inside and see what we have to offer.

More changes are in store for drivers on Wednesday, when Bank and Pearl Streets switch over to two-way traffic. Elm and Market Streets will be making the switch soon as well. 

