Houston Police officer drowns in flood waters from Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON (WDRB) -- A Houston Police officer is among the victims of Hurricane Harvey, 

The Houston Chronicle says the 30-year veteran of the force drowned in his patrol car on Sunday.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner confirms the officer's death.  The officer hasn't been identified because his body hasn't been recovered. An unidentified source tells the paper that he was reportedly driving to work in downtown Houston and took a wrong turn.  He became trapped in high water at Interstate 45 and the Hardy Toll Road and couldn't escape. 

The officer's death is the 15th fatality in Texas blamed on Hurricane Harvey. 

Houston has been paralyzed by a storm that struck on Friday and has been parked over the Gulf Coast ever since.

Rains are beginning to taper off in Texas, according to the National Weather Service.  Houston expects only about 2 to 3 inches on Tuesday.  But parts of the city have recorded more than 40 inches of rain. 

The American Red Cross says more than 17,000 people in Texas are seeking refuge in its 45 shelters. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

