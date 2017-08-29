Houston Police officer drowns in flood waters from Hurricane Harvey

Critics say the building is massive and would tower over the city and the River Road scenic byway.

Critics say the building is massive and would tower over the city and the River Road scenic byway.

At least six people say they've had their credit card information stolen from a gas station in Henryville.

At least six people say they've had their credit card information stolen from a gas station in Henryville.

Brooke Young grew in Corydon, and she likes it the way it is: a slow-paced small town.

Brooke Young grew in Corydon, and she likes it the way it is: a slow-paced small town.

Police said the alleged culprit was turned in by his own family member, a man whose name has been in the news before.

Police said the alleged culprit was turned in by his own family member, a man whose name has been in the news before.

Police in Floyd County responded to a crash in the 6500 block of State Road 111 South around 7:30 p.m.

Police in Floyd County responded to a crash in the 6500 block of State Road 111 South around 7:30 p.m.

Investigation states principal Tiffany Stith's actions have "effectively eliminated the (site-based decision making) council's authority at Smyrna Elementary School and put all authority into her hands."

Investigation states principal Tiffany Stith's actions have "effectively eliminated the (site-based decision making) council's authority at Smyrna Elementary School and put all authority into her hands."

They were allegedly found in feces and filth -- and had significant injuries.

They were allegedly found in feces and filth -- and had significant injuries.

Just before midnight Tuesday the vehicle and woman were pulled out of the river.

Just before midnight Tuesday the vehicle and woman were pulled out of the river.

HOUSTON (WDRB) -- A Houston Police officer is among the victims of Hurricane Harvey,

The Houston Chronicle says the 30-year veteran of the force drowned in his patrol car on Sunday.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner confirms the officer's death. The officer hasn't been identified because his body hasn't been recovered. An unidentified source tells the paper that he was reportedly driving to work in downtown Houston and took a wrong turn. He became trapped in high water at Interstate 45 and the Hardy Toll Road and couldn't escape.

The officer's death is the 15th fatality in Texas blamed on Hurricane Harvey.

Houston has been paralyzed by a storm that struck on Friday and has been parked over the Gulf Coast ever since.

Rains are beginning to taper off in Texas, according to the National Weather Service. Houston expects only about 2 to 3 inches on Tuesday. But parts of the city have recorded more than 40 inches of rain.

The American Red Cross says more than 17,000 people in Texas are seeking refuge in its 45 shelters.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.