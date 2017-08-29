PETA sponsors billboard dedicated to pigs killed or injured in S - WDRB 41 Louisville News

PETA sponsors billboard dedicated to pigs killed or injured in Spaghetti Junction crash

(Image Courtesy: PETA)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, is sponsoring a billboard dedicated to the pigs that were killed or injured in a crash that happened August 9 in Spaghetti Junction.

According to a release from PETA, the crash happened less than a mile from a slaughter house, where the pigs that survived the crash were later killed.

The billboard includes an image of a pig along with the words, "I'm ME, Not MEAT. See the Individual. Go Vegan."

"Many of the sensitive pigs packed into this overturned truck died violently in the wreckage, and the ones who survived endured further trauma when they were later slaughtered for food," says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. "PETA's billboard will let travelers know that the best way to prevent such tragedies is to keep animals off the road in the first place by going vegan."

