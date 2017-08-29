Interstate 65 to close downtown 2 separate weekends for safety i - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Interstate 65 to close downtown 2 separate weekends for safety improvements

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Interstate 65 will be closed for two separate weekends to complete a safety improvement project. 

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a high-friction surface will be installed on I-65 in so-called "hospital curve."  That's an accident-prone section of the highway between the Chestnut Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard exits. 

Work will be done on two separate weekends to avoid impacting weekday commuters. So transportation officials will close I-65 southbound on the weekend of September 8-11. Northbound lanes will tentatively be closed October 20-23. 

Weather permitting, I-65 South is currently scheduled for closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, September 8 until 5 a.m. on Monday, September 11. Motorists will be detoured on to I-64 West to I-264 East and then reconnected with I-65 South. 

The surface treatment is meant to improve skid resistance.  In a release, Chief Louisville District Engineer Matt Bullock says “We have used this material on other curved sections of roadway and have seen a significant reduction in the number of crashes involving lane departures on wet pavement.”

While the interstate is closed, road crews will also replace asphalt pavement joints on the roadway between I-264 and the Chestnut Street exit. The aim is to make the driving surface smoother for motorists and to increase waterproofing.  

I-65 will not be closed on Labor Day weekend, University of Louisville home football game weekends or during the St. James Art Fair.
 
The Louisville Paving and Construction Company must complete the $1.8 million contract by November 15, 2017. 
 
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the work could be delayed by weather or other issues.  But they will post traffic updates on their website, Facebook and Twitter.  
 
Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

