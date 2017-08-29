Interstate 65 to close downtown 2 separate weekends for safety improvements

Critics say the building is massive and would tower over the city and the River Road scenic byway.

Critics say the building is massive and would tower over the city and the River Road scenic byway.

At least six people say they've had their credit card information stolen from a gas station in Henryville.

At least six people say they've had their credit card information stolen from a gas station in Henryville.

Brooke Young grew in Corydon, and she likes it the way it is: a slow-paced small town.

Brooke Young grew in Corydon, and she likes it the way it is: a slow-paced small town.

Police said the alleged culprit was turned in by his own family member, a man whose name has been in the news before.

Police said the alleged culprit was turned in by his own family member, a man whose name has been in the news before.

Police in Floyd County responded to a crash in the 6500 block of State Road 111 South around 7:30 p.m.

Police in Floyd County responded to a crash in the 6500 block of State Road 111 South around 7:30 p.m.

Investigation states principal Tiffany Stith's actions have "effectively eliminated the (site-based decision making) council's authority at Smyrna Elementary School and put all authority into her hands."

Investigation states principal Tiffany Stith's actions have "effectively eliminated the (site-based decision making) council's authority at Smyrna Elementary School and put all authority into her hands."

They were allegedly found in feces and filth -- and had significant injuries.

They were allegedly found in feces and filth -- and had significant injuries.

Just before midnight Tuesday the vehicle and woman were pulled out of the river.

Just before midnight Tuesday the vehicle and woman were pulled out of the river.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Interstate 65 will be closed for two separate weekends to complete a safety improvement project.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a high-friction surface will be installed on I-65 in so-called "hospital curve." That's an accident-prone section of the highway between the Chestnut Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard exits.

Work will be done on two separate weekends to avoid impacting weekday commuters. So transportation officials will close I-65 southbound on the weekend of September 8-11. Northbound lanes will tentatively be closed October 20-23.

Weather permitting, I-65 South is currently scheduled for closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, September 8 until 5 a.m. on Monday, September 11. Motorists will be detoured on to I-64 West to I-264 East and then reconnected with I-65 South.

The surface treatment is meant to improve skid resistance. In a release, Chief Louisville District Engineer Matt Bullock says “We have used this material on other curved sections of roadway and have seen a significant reduction in the number of crashes involving lane departures on wet pavement.”

While the interstate is closed, road crews will also replace asphalt pavement joints on the roadway between I-264 and the Chestnut Street exit. The aim is to make the driving surface smoother for motorists and to increase waterproofing.

I-65 will not be closed on Labor Day weekend, University of Louisville home football game weekends or during the St. James Art Fair.



The Louisville Paving and Construction Company must complete the $1.8 million contract by November 15, 2017.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the work could be delayed by weather or other issues. But they will post traffic updates on their website, Facebook and Twitter.



Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.