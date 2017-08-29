Alleged car thief charged with murder after police chase spanning 3 Kentucky counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead and another man is behind bars after a police chase that spanned three Kentucky counties Tuesday morning.

According to a news release from Kentucky State Police, it began at approximately 2 a.m. on I-64, near the 41 mile marker in Shelby County, Kentucky. Police say deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff's Department tried to stop 38-year-old Nathaniel Harper when they discovered he was driving a stolen 2003 black Dodge truck.

According to the news release, Harper, a Willisburg, Kentucky, resident, refused to stop and the pursuit crossed into Franklin County, Kentucky, where Kentucky State Police took over the chase.

The pursuit went through a construction zone, and spike strips were used at the 69 mile marker, flattening both front tires on the truck. Police say it then crossed into Fayette County, Kentucky. When the truck reached Newtown Pike, Harper lost control and crossed a median where the truck rolled over and came to rest in the yard of a home on Old Georgetown Street.

The truck was on fire when troopers caught up with Harper, and they had to remove him from the vehicle. Harper was taken to UK Hospital.

Police say it was only when authorities began clearing the scene that it was discovered that Harper had hit a pedestrian. That person -- who has not yet been publicly identified -- was pronounced dead at the scene.

Harper was released from the hospital and is currently being held in the Fayette County Detention Center on charges of murder, first-degree fleeing and evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment and theft by unlawful taking, according to the news release. Additional charges are pending.

