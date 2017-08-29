Nursing home residents safe, dry after rescue from Texas floodin - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Nursing home residents safe, dry after rescue from Texas flooding

Posted: Updated:

DICKINSON, Tx. (WDRB) -- There is a happy ending for residents of a Dickinson, Texas nursing home. 

A photo of the residents of La Bella Vita went viral at the height of flooding from Hurricane Harvey. The residents were shown patiently waiting for rescue, as flood waters rose around them. 

But the good news is that the residents are safe and dry in Allen, Texas, after being rescued on Sunday. 

Timothy J. McIntosh tweeted and retweeted the photo that his mother-in-law sent his wife Kim in Florida. Kim McIntosh told CNN on Sunday that her mother owns the nursing home southeast of Houston. 

Timothy McIntosh tweeted on Monday that "the nursing home patients and cats of #LaVitaBella are now safe and sound in Allen, TX. Thanks again to all those that helped yesterday."

The Galveston Office of Emergency Management confirmed Sunday afternoon that it had rescued 20 to 25 the residents from the facility.

Kim says her mother told her that the nursing home was not told to evacuate. Instead, they were instructed to stay in place and have a disaster plan.

