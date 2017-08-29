CUTE ALERT | Wife of former Ky. House Speaker spreads canine cut - WDRB 41 Louisville News

CUTE ALERT | Wife of former Ky. House Speaker spreads canine cuteness on Facebook

Photo courtesy: Mary Karen Stumbo / Facebook Photo courtesy: Mary Karen Stumbo / Facebook

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When it comes to dressing up, even your furry friends can get in on the action.

In this modern world, costumes abound for those four-legged family members that look adorable dressed as teddy bears, or intimidating in plastic Darth Vader masks.

It may not be Halloween yet, but recent news headlines were scary enough for Mary Karen Stumbo, wife of former Speaker of the Kentucky House of Representatives Greg Stumbo, to share some canine cuteness on social media. On Monday, she posted a Facebook picture of her Yorkie, Charlie, dressed in this cute outfit.

"Sometimes, when the news gets to be a little too much, we all need something to make us smile," she wrote in the caption for the post. 

