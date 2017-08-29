Kentucky Labor Cabinet hosting first annual Registered Apprentic - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky Labor Cabinet hosting first annual Registered Apprenticeship Summit in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

State leaders are helping Kentucky businesses train and retain qualified employees.

The Kentucky Labor Cabinet is hosting its first annual Apprenticeship Summit on Sept. 11-12 at the Seelbach Hilton Hotel. The two-day summit is open to business leaders, local officials and anyone interested in landing an apprenticeship.

The purpose is to talk about how they can benefit businesses and hear from companies who have used the model successfully.

“Every business has an interest in successful and good models and recruiting, training and retaining good employees,” said Ervin Dimeny. Commissioner of Workplace Standards. “We hope that you will look at this, attend, participate and take what you learned back to your company and improve your workforce development model.”

To register for the summit for free, click here

