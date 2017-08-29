Cummins Inc. unveils new electric heavy-duty truck

Critics say the building is massive and would tower over the city and the River Road scenic byway.

At least six people say they've had their credit card information stolen from a gas station in Henryville.

Brooke Young grew in Corydon, and she likes it the way it is: a slow-paced small town.

Police said the alleged culprit was turned in by his own family member, a man whose name has been in the news before.

Police in Floyd County responded to a crash in the 6500 block of State Road 111 South around 7:30 p.m.

Investigation states principal Tiffany Stith's actions have "effectively eliminated the (site-based decision making) council's authority at Smyrna Elementary School and put all authority into her hands."

They were allegedly found in feces and filth -- and had significant injuries.

Just before midnight Tuesday the vehicle and woman were pulled out of the river.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana-based engine maker, Cummins Inc. has a break-through in an effort to make the trucking industry more environmentally friendly, unveiling what it dubbed a first-of-its kind truck, running entirely on electricity.

“This is the first fully electric truck we have seen” said Julie Furber with Cummins Inc.

It's a zero emissions, 18,000-pound truck that can haul more than twice that much using a 140 kWh battery pack.

“This is really part of the future,” said Furber, adding that t won’t hit the market for years to come.

It takes an hour to charge, and it can run for 100 miles on a single charge, but Cummins is working to triple that distance and cut the charging time down to only 20 minutes.

“Really, the battery technology is not quite ready for that long-distance application,” Furber said. “So right now, it's more suitable for inner city, urban applications.”

“Anything that requires lots of stop and go is a great application for an electrified vehicle,” said Tracy Embree with Cummins Inc.

Until it can go longer distances, the truck will mostly be used to make local deliveries in cities, like food and beverage deliveries.

The announcement came at an opportune time for Cummins, just weeks before electric car giant Tesla planned to unveil its all electric truck.

“From air quality and climate change prospective, it really is the answer to what we need,” Furber said.

The truck has two biggest selling points: It is a zero emissions truck at a time when companies need to meet stricter emissions requirements, and it's fuel-efficient.

“When you have an electric vehicle, there's no fuel," Embree said. "So you get a highly efficient, highly effective solution from a total cost-of-ownership perspective.”

As the transportation industry continues to evolve, experts said the electrification business will continue to gain momentum in the years to come.

“Trucking is the backbone of America and will continue to be,” Furber said.

