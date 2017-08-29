Cummins Inc. unveils new electric heavy-duty truck - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Cummins Inc. unveils new electric heavy-duty truck

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana-based engine maker, Cummins Inc. has a break-through in an effort to make the trucking industry more environmentally friendly, unveiling what it dubbed a first-of-its kind truck, running entirely on electricity.

“This is the first fully electric truck we have seen” said Julie Furber with Cummins Inc.

It's a zero emissions, 18,000-pound truck that can haul more than twice that much using a 140 kWh battery pack.

“This is really part of the future,” said Furber, adding that t won’t hit the market for years to come.

It takes an hour to charge, and it can run for 100 miles on a single charge, but Cummins is working to triple that distance and cut the charging time down to only 20 minutes.

“Really, the battery technology is not quite ready for that long-distance application,” Furber said. “So right now, it's more suitable for inner city, urban applications.”

“Anything that requires lots of stop and go is a great application for an electrified vehicle,” said Tracy Embree with Cummins Inc.

Until it can go longer distances, the truck will mostly be used to make local deliveries in cities, like food and beverage deliveries.

The announcement came at an opportune time for Cummins, just weeks before electric car giant Tesla planned to unveil its all electric truck.

“From air quality and climate change prospective, it really is the answer to what we need,” Furber said.

The truck has two biggest selling points: It is a zero emissions truck at a time when companies need to meet stricter emissions requirements, and it's fuel-efficient.

“When you have an electric vehicle, there's no fuel," Embree said. "So you get a highly efficient, highly effective solution from a total cost-of-ownership perspective.”

As the transportation industry continues to evolve, experts said the electrification business will continue to gain momentum in the years to come.

“Trucking is the backbone of America and will continue to be,” Furber said. 

