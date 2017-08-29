Kentucky lawmakers meet behind closed door to discuss controversial pension proposals

Just before midnight Tuesday the vehicle and woman were pulled out of the river.More >>
They were allegedly found in feces and filth -- and had significant injuries.More >>
Investigation states principal Tiffany Stith's actions have "effectively eliminated the (site-based decision making) council's authority at Smyrna Elementary School and put all authority into her hands."More >>
Police in Floyd County responded to a crash in the 6500 block of State Road 111 South around 7:30 p.m.More >>
Police said the alleged culprit was turned in by his own family member, a man whose name has been in the news before.More >>
Brooke Young grew in Corydon, and she likes it the way it is: a slow-paced small town.More >>
At least six people say they've had their credit card information stolen from a gas station in Henryville.More >>
Critics say the building is massive and would tower over the city and the River Road scenic byway.More >>
