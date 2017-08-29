Police arrest Louisville man suspected of dog fighting after several injured dogs discovered

They were allegedly found in feces and filth -- and had significant injuries.More >>
They were allegedly found in feces and filth -- and had significant injuries.More >>
One person is dead and another man is behind bars after a police chase that spanned three Kentucky counties Tuesday morning.More >>
One person is dead and another man is behind bars after a police chase that spanned three Kentucky counties Tuesday morning.More >>
A former southern Indiana church pastor has apologized for his actions after being charged in what prosecutors say was a scheme faking a burglary of his home in order to pay a drug debt.More >>
A former southern Indiana church pastor has apologized for his actions after being charged in what prosecutors say was a scheme faking a burglary of his home in order to pay a drug debt.More >>
The property owner was not aware of the marijuana, according to authorities.More >>
The property owner was not aware of the marijuana, according to authorities.More >>
The 18-year-old from Owensboro was being held on burglary charges when he escaped sometime Monday afternoon.More >>
The 18-year-old from Owensboro was being held on burglary charges when he escaped sometime Monday afternoon.More >>
The suspect was arrested on Monday.More >>
The suspect was arrested on Monday.More >>
A 24-year-old man was found shot outside an apartment building on Marlowe Court.More >>
A 24-year-old man was found shot outside an apartment building on Marlowe Court.More >>
The victim drove himself to the facility for help.More >>
The victim drove himself to the facility for help.More >>