Police arrest Louisville man suspected of dog fighting after several injured dogs discovered

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said they searched the home of a man suspected of dog fighting and found several injured dogs living in filth and feces.

According to an arrest report, the discovery was made Tuesday morning at the home of 41-year-old Larry Ferguson, near the intersection of South 23rd Street and West Gaulbert Avenue.

Police said they executed a search warrant at the home after they became aware of allegations that dog fighting was taking place there. When officers arrived, they allegedly found five "pit bull-like dogs" in the back yard in "deplorable conditions."

"Three dogs were in separate kennels, one of which just had puppies, one was loose and the last one was in the garage," police wrote in the report.

None of the dogs had access to fresh water, according to the report.

"There were multiple piles of feces in each kennel and the garage had at least an inch of standing water in it," police wrote. "The dog house in the garage was full of muddy hay and water."

"There was a black-and-white pit with different levels of scarring that was aggressive and had blue topical ointment on him, which is commonly used by dog fighters," police added.

Police said the pit bull in the garage had, "an old scar across her left shoulder," and both ears were completely missing, "as if they had been chewed off."

During the search, police said they also found cocaine.

Ferguson was arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree cruelty to animals, 10 counts of second-degree cruelty to animals and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.