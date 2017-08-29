IMAGES | Town leaders eyeing big makeover for south Clarksville

Critics say the building is massive and would tower over the city and the River Road scenic byway.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Jill Dodson bought Widow's Walk Ice Creamery along the Ohio River waterfront about four months ago for a reason.

"They have this beautiful view, this great park here, and the Falls of the Ohio right down the street," she said.

At the same time, she said something is missing about the river town she calls home in southern Indiana.

"Jeffersonville has its downtown, and it's booming now," she said. "New Albany, they've had a downtown for years, but Clarksville really doesn't have that."

If A.D. Stonecipher with the Clarksville Town Council has his way, that could soon change.

"Really, what we have here is a classic case of an industrial area that's no longer being utilized," Stonecipher said. "So, it's time for us to get serious about reinventing the use of that space," said Stonecipher.."

Plans are now on the table to revitalize a section of town between the old Colgate plant and the Ohio River.

"We want it to be that mixed -se space where people can live, work and play all within the same space," Stonecipher said.

Retail space, 800 apartment units, 150 hotel rooms and three restaurants are all in the plans.

Clarksville is serious about the possibilities. An idea being tossed around by the town council would cap liquor licenses at $1,000. That could end up saving restaurant owners looking to serve beer, wine and liquor thousands of dollars.

"So that we hope would be just another tool to incentivize someone to relocate to the redevelopment area," Stonecipher said.

Souping up the already popular Ashland Park is also part of the plan.

"We're looking for it to really create a one-of-a-kind amenity," he added.

It won't all come together overnight, but city leaders and business owners alike have high hopes for the future of south Clarksville.

"I think five years down the road, you'll come down here and this is going to be the happening place," Dodson said.

Interest from private investors will determine how quickly the project gets off the ground.

