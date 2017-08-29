Traffic numbers show huge increases in Kentucky on Eclipse day - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Traffic numbers show huge increases in Kentucky on Eclipse day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you thought the roads were packed to watch the total solar eclipse ... you were right. 

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet released the numbers to prove it. Traffic recording devices in the pavement show huge increases for last Monday.

Highways leading to Hopkinsville saw the biggest increases. Traffic on I-65 in Bullitt County increased by 80 percent from the daily average.

And US 31 East in Hart County was up more than 200 percent. 

Here is a full breakdown of the increases.

