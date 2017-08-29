Authorities identify woman pulled from car found in Ohio River - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Authorities identify woman pulled from car found in Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a woman whose body was pulled from a car in the Ohio River Tuesday night.

The woman was 39-year-old Robin White, according to Deputy Coroner Rita Taylor. Officials are still working to determine exactly how White died.

Homicide detectives are handling the case as a death investigation.

Louisville Metro Police were called to the Greenwood Boat Ramp in the Pleasure Ridge Park area about 8 p.m.

Witnesses told police they saw someone drive a car into the water. 

Divers from PRP Fire and Louisville Fire and Rescue found the vehicle, and were able to pull it out of the water around midnight.

White's body was found inside. 

