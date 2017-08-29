Woman's body pulled from car found in Ohio River - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Woman's body pulled from car found in Ohio River

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman's body has been pulled from a car that was found in the Ohio River, according to an LMPD spokesperson.

LMPD said officers received a report just before 8 p.m. Tuesday that a car was in the water near the Greenwood Boat Ramp at Riverview Park, and witnesses said they saw someone inside the car.

Just before midnight Tuesday the vehicle and woman were pulled out of the river. A death investigation is now underway.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

