Mixed opinions surround proposed aquarium and water park in Corydon

Brooke Young grew in Corydon, and she likes it the way it is: a slow-paced small town.

Brooke Young grew in Corydon, and she likes it the way it is: a slow-paced small town.

CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Brooke Young grew in Corydon, and she likes it the way it is: a slow-paced small town.

She believes a new proposed aquarium and tourist attraction doesn't belong.

"With Holiday World only an hour away ... I don't know if there would be enough room for more," Young said.

Louisville businessman Ed Dana proposed a similar tourist attraction development in Louisville, but plans fell through.

Although official renderings aren't being released yet, Dana wants to create that $80 million project called Indiana Fun World somewhere in Harrison County, though an exact location has yet to be determined. It would feature, more than 24 rides, educational exhibits, animatronic dinosaurs, an aquarium and a water park.

"I think the county commissioners have been very supportive," Dana said. "We have been in negotiations for the past three months."

Dana says a Capital Investment Bank in London is interested in the project, one he said is already 50 percent funded. Some residents said an attraction that size could be great for the Corydon economy.

"There are a lot of people here who don't have jobs and a lot of people who do the food stamp stuff because they don't, so it will be helpful," said Victoria Ingram, who lives in Corydon.

Next week Harrison County Commissioners will discuss the proposal and get more details. But Young hopes that's as far as the project goes and is worried the small town feel may be taken away.

"I think it is part of the charm, and I am not sure that would be something that would fit in to this town," she said.

The public meeting unveiling all the plans will be Sept. 5tin Corydon at the Harrison County Government Building.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.