CRAWFORD | Kentucky's Calipari responds quickly to Texas storm disaster

University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari says he's working to organize a telethon for Hurricane Harvey victims on Sunday, in conjunction with the Lexington Red Cross and WKYT-TV in Lexington.
Louisville coach Bobby Petrino has called Reggie Bonnafon "the ultimate team player." WDRB's Eric Crawford looks at the legacy the Louisville senior will leave with the program.
Recent social media complaints by two Louisville basketball players that they were denied access to the program's practice facilities reveal the delicate politics of disassociating from former players.
WDRB's Eric Crawford has some takeaways from Bobby Petrino's preview of the University of Louisville football season opener against Purdue on Saturday in Indianapolis.
Floyd Mayweather defeated Colin McGregor in Saturday night's much-anticipated fight, but the baggage both fighters hauled into the ring was too much for WDRB's Eric Crawford.
An adidas apparel deal among the richest in college sports helps Louisville begin to turn the page on some recent negative public relations.
Louisville's new deal with adidas, scheduled to be announced on Friday, is expected to be one of the largest in NCAA history.
In a new book, former Louisville star Bobby Turner tells the untold story of his commitment to Louisville after deciding to get out of his hometown, and the shadow of high school teammate Darrell Griffith, for college.
