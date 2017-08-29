CRAWFORD | Kentucky's Calipari responds quickly to Texas storm disaster

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — University of Kentucky coach John Calipari often is quick to respond in the face of disasters, whether in the commonwealth or elsewhere. Calls for help in Houston in the wake of devastating flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey have been no different in Lexington.

Calipari presented a check for $150,000 to the Lexington Red Cross from this past weekend’s alumni All-Star Games, and the organization says those funds will be earmarked for Texas relief. Houston and other parts of southeast Texas have been hammered by the most extreme rainfall ever recorded on the U.S. mainland.

In response to Houston coach Kelvin Sampson’s call for basketball programs around the nation to send gear, UK’s Equipment staff Tweeted out a photo of shoes and other gear that will be sent to Memphis.

Calipari said via his website CoachCal.com that he’s been in contact with the families of former Wildcats De’Aaron Fox and Aaron and Andrew Harrison, who live in the Houston area. He said the parents of current Wildcat freshman Jarred Vanderbilt got out of the area and drove to Austin, Texas.

But there may be more help to come. Late Tuesday night, Calipari Tweeted that he’s hoping to put together a telethon for victims of the storm, to air Sunday in conjunction with WKYT-TV in Lexington and the Red Cross.

Can't stop thinking about everyone affected by Hurricane Harvey. We're working to partner with @WKYT and @RedCross for a telethon Sunday. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) August 30, 2017

More information on how you can help by sending money or donations to the University of Houston can be found here. People can also help out by texting HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation for relief efforts.

