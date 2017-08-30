Louisville man accused of brandishing rifle at JCPS school - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man accused of brandishing rifle at JCPS school

Posted: Updated:
Devin Bartlett (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Devin Bartlett (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man who brandished a 9-millimeter rifle while on the property of a JCPS school.

According to an arrest report, the incident occurred on Tuesday, just after 4 p.m., at Watson Lane Elementary School, located at 7201 Watson Lane, near Tennis Boulevard.

Police say they were sent to the school after someone reported that a man was pointing a rifle at children.

According to the arrest report, police spoke with 18-year-old Devin Bartlett, who said it all started when he saw kids between the ages of 10-14 fighting on school grounds. Police say Bartlett admitted to getting out of his truck, pulling out a 9-millimeter rifle and showing it to the kids in an attempt to scare them and, "stop them from fighting."

Police say it happened on school grounds, and Bartlett admitted he "made a bad decision."

Bartlett was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and the unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

