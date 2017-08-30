LMPD arrests 3 men after allegedly finding credit card skimmers and re-encoded credit cards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested three people who it said illegally re-encoded credit cards.

Karel Casers, 38, Leonardo Ortego, 43, and Roberto Guerra-Acosta, 48, were arrested on Tuesday.

According to an arrest report, police searched Cacers' home in the 5300 block of Amalfi Avenue, near East Manslick Road.

Authorities said officers found three re-encoded credit cards, two card readers, credit card skimmer readers and a credit card writer. According to police, more re-encoded credit cards were found in a bedroom.

An arrest report states that while officers were at the scene, Ortego and Guerra-Acosta arrived.

Investigators said Guerra-Acosta had six credit cards in his shirt pocket and that he claimed he did not own them and had never seen them before. The cards were determined to have been re-encoded, according to an arrest slip.

Officials said detectives found a wallet behind a car that contained a credit card with Ortego's name on it. According to police, the credit card and two others were determined to have been re-encoded.

Investigators said Ortego was wanted on two outstanding warrants.

Casers, Guerra-Acosta and Ortego are each charged with false making or embossing of a credit card. Ortego faces an additional charge of tampering with physical evidence.

All three are being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.

