VIDEO| Gospel singer's powerful voice lifts spirits in Texas hurricane shelter

CONROE, Tx. (WDRB) -- A Texas woman brings smiles to evacuees at a Hurricane Harvey shelter with her beautiful voice.

A group of gospel singers broke into song at the Lone Star Convention & Expo Center on Tuesday to lift the spirits of thousands brought to the shelter. Victoria White's powerful voice can be heard throughout the hall filled with beds and cots.

Shelter volunteer Joni Villemez-Comeaux captured the performance on video, and it has been viewed on her Facebook page more than 7 million times.

Villemez-Comeaux's posts on her page says she's been overwhelmed by the prayers and encouragement from others, after sharing the video. She calls it "beauty amidst the storm."

