VIDEO| Gospel singer's powerful voice lifts spirits in Texas hur - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VIDEO| Gospel singer's powerful voice lifts spirits in Texas hurricane shelter

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy Joni Villemez-Comeaux Courtesy Joni Villemez-Comeaux

CONROE, Tx. (WDRB) -- A Texas woman brings smiles to evacuees at a Hurricane Harvey shelter with her beautiful voice. 

A group of gospel singers broke into song at the Lone Star Convention & Expo Center on Tuesday to lift the spirits of thousands brought to the shelter. Victoria White's powerful voice can be heard throughout the hall filled with beds and cots. 

Shelter volunteer Joni Villemez-Comeaux captured the performance on video, and it has been viewed on her Facebook page more than 7 million times. 

Villemez-Comeaux's posts on her page says she's been overwhelmed by the prayers and encouragement from others, after sharing the video.  She calls it "beauty amidst the storm." 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.