The Holistic Head Spa releases tension through your neck and scalp

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- De-stressing may need to start at the top of your head.

The Japanese have capitalized on the Holistic Head Spa.

There are only 4 salons in the United States specializing in the Holistic Head Spa. One of them is in Southern Indiana.

Tina Strasser of Salon Gautier in New Albany believes in the therapeutic head and neck massage treatment.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser experienced the head spa including the "Micro Mist Hair and Scalp Treatment" and the "Signature Flowerfall Treatment."

