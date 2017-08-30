Former Bullitt County principal files lawsuit against district a - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Former Bullitt County principal files lawsuit against district after demotion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Bullitt County Public Schools principal is suing the district after he was demoted to the classroom this year. 

David Pate was principal at Cedar Grove Elementary and Shepherdsville Elementary for the past 19 years. He was the longest-serving administrator in the district.

At the end of last year, he was demoted to a classroom teacher.

On Monday, he filed suit claiming he was demoted because of his age. 

The district says part of the reason he was demoted was because of dropping test scores. 

