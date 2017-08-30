Princes William, Harry pay tribute to Princess Diana in Kensingt - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Princes William, Harry pay tribute to Princess Diana in Kensington Palace garden

Posted: Updated:

LONDON (AP) -- Princes William and Harry are paying tribute to their mother, Princess Diana, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of her death by visiting a memorial garden at Kensington Palace.

Wednesday's engagement at the Sunken Garden is allowing the young royals, including William's wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, to honor Diana's work with charities. The garden has been planted in white and dedicated to the princess.

The royals are meeting  with representatives from Great Ormond Street Hospital, the National Aids Trust, the Leprosy Mission and other charities the princess supported. Diana's children have promised to carry on her work with charity.

Flowers and tributes are being left at the gates to Kensington Palace. Diana lived at the palace until she died, and it was at the same gates where mounds of flowers were left following her death 20 years ago. 

The weeks before the anniversary have been met with reflection in Britain as the public remembers "the People's Princess" and considers her contributions to the country and the monarchy.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

