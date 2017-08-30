Police arrest man for third DUI offense following chase in Elizabethtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Elizabethtown police officer spots a car spinning sideways, and speeding with screeching tires.

Police suspected the driver of a Lincoln Town Car, 27-year-old Tony Cloyd, was drunk.

An officer says he started chasing the car, which reached speeds over 100 miles-per-hour, before crashing on Saint John Road.

Police say Cloyd smelled strongly of alcohol, and had several bottles of beer in the car.

Cloyd was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities say the incident is Cloyd's third DUI offense.

He's also charged with reckless driving and fleeing and evading.

