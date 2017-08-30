Several high school football games moved to Thursday because of - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Several high school football games moved to Thursday because of weather concerns

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the threat of gusty winds and heavy rain in the forecast, several football games have been moved from Friday, Sept. 1, to Thursday, Aug. 31:

  • Collins at Ballard - 7 p.m.
  • Pendleton County at Bracken County - 7 p.m.
  • Western at Butler - 7 p.m.
  • Russell County at Casey County - 7 p.m.
  • Fern Creek at Central - 7:30 p.m.
  • Holy Cross (Louisville) at DeSales -7 p.m.
  • Pleasure Ridge Park at Eastern - 7 p.m.
  • Fort Knox at Eminence - 7:30 p.m.
  • Nelson County at Fairdale - 7 p.m.
  • North Bullitt at Jeffersontown - 7 p.m.
  • Thomas Nelson at LaRue County - 7:30 p.m.
  • Doss at Male - 7:30 p.m.
  • Seneca at Moore - 7 p.m.
  • Atherton at Shawnee - 7 p.m.
  • Bullitt Central at Southern - 7 p.m.
  • Bullitt East at Spencer County - 7 p.m.
  • Campbellsville at Taylor County - 7 p.m.
  • Iroquois at Valley - 7:30 p.m.
  • North Oldham at Waggener - 7:30 p.m.
  • Kentucky Country Day at Washington County - 6:30 p.m.
  • Marion County at Bardstown - 7:30 p.m.

A few games have been moved to Saturday:

  • St. Xavier at Bowling Green - 11 a.m.
  • Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati) at Trinity - 1 p.m.
  • North Hardin at Elizabethtown - 7:30 p.m.

WDRB's sports team will bring you all the action from Friday's games online and on the air with First Down Friday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.