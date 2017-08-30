Right lane closed on WB I-64 near Simpsonville because of a semi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Right lane closed on WB I-64 near Simpsonville because of a semi fire

Posted: Updated:

SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One westbound lane of Interstate 64 is closed near Simpsonville because of a semi fire. The left lane reopened following the fire near exit 28.

Shelby County dispatchers says the crash happened about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday just past exit 28 where the outlet mall is located. Traffic must detour on to U. S. 60 to avoid the backup. 

No injuries are reported. Eastbound lanes are not impacted. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.