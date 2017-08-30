Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- Season opening football games, L - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- Season opening football games, Langford's recruiting list, Robinson's WKU return

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This week's WDRB Sports Page Live Chat is all wrapped up.

Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford tackled all of the week's major sports headlines with gusto.

Here's some of what happened in this week's chat:

- Season opening football games for Louisville, Kentucky, Indiana, WKU

- Romeo Langford cuts his recruiting list to 7 schools

- Mitchell Robinson returns to WKU

Not to worry if you missed any of the chat, because you can catch the full replay right now.

There's a standing invitation for you to get in on the live chat with your sports-related questions and comments each Wednesday morning at 10:30!

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

