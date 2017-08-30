Police locate escaped inmate from Daviess County jail - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police locate escaped inmate from Daviess County jail

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 18-year-old man who escaped from the Daviess County Detention Center earlier this week has been recaptured.

According to a news release from state police Wednesday morning, Kaleb Anderson was found in Owensboro. Police say Anderson was being held on a burglary charge when he jumped a fence around 5 o'clock Monday afternoon. 

Police say Anderson will be taken back to the Daviess County detention center and will likely face an additional charge for the escape attempt.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.