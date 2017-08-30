Police locate escaped inmate from Daviess County jail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 18-year-old man who escaped from the Daviess County Detention Center earlier this week has been recaptured.

According to a news release from state police Wednesday morning, Kaleb Anderson was found in Owensboro. Police say Anderson was being held on a burglary charge when he jumped a fence around 5 o'clock Monday afternoon.

Police say Anderson will be taken back to the Daviess County detention center and will likely face an additional charge for the escape attempt.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.