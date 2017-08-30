City subpoenas Metro Council President David Yates to testify in LMPD Explorer lawsuit Friday

Witnesses told police they saw someone drive a car into the water.More >>
Police say he gave a reason for why he did it...More >>
Brooke Young grew in Corydon, and she likes it the way it is: a slow-paced small town.More >>
Investigation states principal Tiffany Stith's actions have "effectively eliminated the (site-based decision making) council's authority at Smyrna Elementary School and put all authority into her hands."More >>
They were allegedly found in feces and filth -- and had significant injuries.More >>
Critics say the building is massive and would tower over the city and the River Road scenic byway.More >>
Police said the alleged culprit was turned in by his own family member, a man whose name has been in the news before.More >>
Police in Floyd County responded to a crash in the 6500 block of State Road 111 South around 7:30 p.m.More >>
In a phone interview, Yates said he has not decided whether to fight the subpoena, saying he will do what "is in the best interest" of his client.More >>
Gerald Garrett pleaded guilty to Interstate Transportation of Stolen Property earlier this year and was sentenced last month in U.S. District Court in Pennsylvania.More >>
In a 42-page response to a series of charges against Johnson, attorney Thomas McAdam denies “every allegation” made by a council committee trying to remove the longtime Democrat.More >>
Attorney Nader George Shunnarah claims the plaintiffs and lawyers for Powell, IBJ Book Publishing and author Dick Cady reached a settlement agreement during mediation on Aug. 7. But the defendants then did not comply with that agreement, he claims.More >>
In response to ACLU lawsuit, Gov. Matt Bevin's attorneys argue citizens do not have a constitutional right to “drown out the Governor’s message by hijacking his social media accounts with their own commentary.”More >>
“When there is a rise in the inmate population, then there is a rise in conflict,” said Steve Durham, a spokesman for Metro Corrections. “We have too many inmates in a space not designed for it.”More >>
Former supervisors Reginald Windham and Victor Holt pleaded guilty to official misconduct 2nd degree and agreed to pay a $200 fine.More >>
Described in the suit as an “unconscionable disaster,” prison officials allegedly refused to credit Albert Jones with time he served before a 2010 robbery conviction, as stipulated in his plea agreement, which would have required his release by at least July 26, 2016.More >>
