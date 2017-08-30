Jeffersonville officials cancel Steamboat Nights due to threat o - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jeffersonville officials cancel Steamboat Nights due to threat of bad weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville officials say this weekend's Steamboat Nights event is canceled due to the threat of bad weather.

The decision was made Wednesday morning. Officials say the event will not be re-scheduled.

The Jeffersonville Parks Department released the following statement:

For the safety of our vendors, the public and our sponsors, Steamboat Nights 2017 is canceled. We have been monitoring the weather forecast and have been in touch with local news forecasters to gain all the information possible as to how Hurricane Harvey will affect our area this upcoming weekend.  We look forward to making this event even bigger and better in 2018!  Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those families and first responders that reside in the Houston, Texas and outlying areas affected by this storm!

The threat of bad weather has also led the Kentucky High School Athletic Association to reschedule several games.

